U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,994 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 4,077,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,653. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.