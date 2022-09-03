U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,294 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 201,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $128.48. 6,121,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

