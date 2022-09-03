U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,903 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $134.32. 2,826,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,783. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

