U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,530 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

