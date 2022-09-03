Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Price Performance

UN01 stock opened at €5.64 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.24 and its 200-day moving average is €19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Uniper has a 1 year low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.