United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDIRF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

