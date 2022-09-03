Unlock Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

UDT is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

