Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.50 and last traded at C$38.81. 80,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 104,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.23.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.