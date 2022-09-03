Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.