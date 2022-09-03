Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $186.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21.

