Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 3,810,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.