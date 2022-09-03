Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$71.29 and last traded at C$72.28. 7,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.51.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.