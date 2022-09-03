Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $725,161.53 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.