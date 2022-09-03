Vanilla (VNL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00095189 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031771 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021000 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00259631 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
