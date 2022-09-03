VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

VectorShares Min Vol ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VectorShares Min Vol ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.23% of VectorShares Min Vol ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

