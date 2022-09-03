Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

