Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0046

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Verasity has a market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

