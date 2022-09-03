Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,922 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

