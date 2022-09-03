Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,084 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 331.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,084 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.