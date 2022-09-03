Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4,779.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,337 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 42,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA stock opened at $322.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

