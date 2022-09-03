Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2,971.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,660 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

