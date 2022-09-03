Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $451,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.42 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

