Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 941,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,277,000 after buying an additional 424,393 shares during the period. Afton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

