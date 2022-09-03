Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

