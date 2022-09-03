Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGCX opened at 7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $500.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 7.31 and a fifty-two week high of 19.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

