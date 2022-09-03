Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.71

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

