Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.92

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and traded as low as $22.66. Vinci shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 106,321 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Vinci Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

