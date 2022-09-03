Viper Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177,116.16 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the US dollar. Viper Protocol has a market cap of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

