Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.25

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.25 and traded as high as $34.09. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 30,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $454.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,303,752.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

