Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Up 2.2 %
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.32.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
