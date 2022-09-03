Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.