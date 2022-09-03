W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

