W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.