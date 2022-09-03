Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.70” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €10.10 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.64. DIC Asset has a one year low of €9.69 ($9.89) and a one year high of €16.19 ($16.52).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

