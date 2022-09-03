Wedbush Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.