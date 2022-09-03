Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Weibo has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reduced their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

