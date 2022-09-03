Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.