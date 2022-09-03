Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WAB traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $86.39. 519,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

