WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $718,647.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $72.46 million and approximately $718,647.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

