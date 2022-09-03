WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91. 553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the second quarter worth $524,000.

