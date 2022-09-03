Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

NYSE WOLF opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

