Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Acquires $1,033,230.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Woodward Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

