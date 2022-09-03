X Square Capital LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.