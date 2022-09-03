X Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

