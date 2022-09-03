XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.72.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
