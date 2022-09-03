XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

