Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Down 4.8 %

XBC stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$122.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

