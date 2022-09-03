YAM V1 Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $10,723.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029373 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040892 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 (YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

