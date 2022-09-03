yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $738,129.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082693 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.