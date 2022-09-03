Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,214 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.35. 1,944,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.90 and its 200-day moving average is $507.45. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

