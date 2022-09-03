Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,234,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325,299. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.